Karyopharm narrows 2024 revenue view to $145M-$155M from $145M-$160M

November 05, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Consensus for 2024 revenue is $152.90M. The company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, the revenue it expects to generate from XPOVIO net product sales and its license agreements and cost saving measures, will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into Q1 2026.

