Karyopharm Enters Clinical Trial Collaboration, Supply Agreement With Bristol-Myers Squibb

October 30, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to evaluate the investigational cereblon E3 ligase modulator agent mezigdomide in combination with Karyopharm's selinexor, an approved first-in-class inhibitor of Exportin 1, plus dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Karyopharm will sponsor the trial as a new arm of Karyopharm's Phase 1b/2 STOMP trial. Bristol Myers Squibb will supply the study's clinical drug mezigdomide.

Richard Paulson, President and CEO of Karyopharm, said: "Pre-clinical studies with selinexor and mezigdomide post T-cell mediated therapies provide a scientific rationale for this novel combination to potentially prevent/reverse T-cell exhaustion and improve outcomes for more of these patients. We look forward to initiating the trial in the first half of 2024."

