Karyopharm appoints Kristin Abate as Chief Accounting Officer

Karyopharm (KPTI) announced that Kristin Abate, the company’s Vice President, Accounting, Corporate Controller and Assistant Treasurer, has been appointed Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Assistant Treasurer, effective November 20. Abate, who has also served as interim principal financial officer and interim principal accounting officer since November 6, has been designated as the company’s principal accounting officer, effective November 20, 2024. Abate will continue to serve as the company’s interim principal financial officer. Abate has been employed by the company since July 2019 in a variety of roles with increasing seniority, most recently as its VP, Accounting, Corporate Controller and Assistant Treasurer. Prior to joining the company, Abate worked in various roles as a public accountant from 2007 to July 2019 at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
