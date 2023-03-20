Karuna Therapeutics Shares Fall Despite Positive Phase 3 Trial For KarXT

(RTTNews) - Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) shares are declining on Monday morning trade, despite its Phase 3 EMERGENT-3 trial met its primary endpoint for its lead investigational therapy KarXT in adults with schizophrenia. Karuna is planning to submit an NDA to the FDA in mid-2023. The shares have been on a bearish trend since March 17.

As Karuna's partner Zai Lab Ltd. (ZLAB) announced the positive trial results today, Karuna shares gained in the pre-market, however, dipped after a short while.

The trial evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 8.4-point reduction in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale total score compared to the placebo at Week 5.

Currently, shares are at 30.87, down 8.79 percent from the previous close of $33.85 on a volume 133,346.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.