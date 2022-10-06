Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KRTX)) market cap declines to US$7.3b but insiders who sold US$3.4m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) sold US$3.4m worth of stock at an average price of US$230 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 3.1% last week, the company's market value declined by US$233m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Troy Ignelzi was the biggest sale of Karuna Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$219. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:KRTX Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insiders At Karuna Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Karuna Therapeutics shares. In total, CFO & Secretary Troy Ignelzi dumped US$3.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Karuna Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Karuna Therapeutics insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Karuna Therapeutics Insiders?

An insider sold Karuna Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Karuna Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

