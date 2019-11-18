Karuna Therapeutics: KarXT Phase 2 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) reported results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia. The company said KarXT showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 11.6 point mean reduction in total Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale or PANSS, score compared to placebo and also recorded good overall tolerability.

Stephen Brannan, chief medical officer of Karuna, said: "With this information, and following our anticipated end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the second quarter of 2020, we will work to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of KarXT in patients with schizophrenia by the end of 2020."

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics were up nearly 13% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.