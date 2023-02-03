Karuna (KRTX) to Obtain Global Rights to Goldfinch's Candidates

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX announced a definitive agreement with Goldfinch Bio assignment estate to acquire global development, manufacturing and commercialization rights to the latter's transient receptor potential canonical 4 and 5 (TRPC4/5) channel candidates. The agreement also includes Goldfinch’s lead clinical-stage candidate, GFB-887.

Per management, the need for new and better treatment for psychiatry, like mood and anxiety disorders and neurological conditions, could be addressed by the TRPC4/5 mechanism, commencing with GFB-887. Karuna is yet to develop a planned course of action for the candidate but details are expected in the second half of 2023.

Per the terms of the agreement, Goldfinch Bio assignment estate is entitled to an upfront payment of $15 million with up to $520 million upon milestone achievements like regulatory approval, commercial sales milestones and royalty on any potential global net sales of each licensed product.

Goldfinch Bio’s management announced that GFB-887 had previously reported positive preliminary data from its ongoing phase II study to evaluate GFB-887 for the treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and diabetic nephropathy. The result showed a statistically significant reduction in Urine Protein Creatinine Ratio.

Currently, the only candidate in Karuna Therapeutics’ pipeline undergoing clinical development, KarXT is being evaluated in multiple late-stage studies as a potential treatment of psychosis in adults with schizophrenia. In August 2022, Karuna reported positive topline data from its phase III EMERGENT-2 study on adults with schizophrenia. The study met its primary endpoint by exhibiting a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. PANSS is a scale for measuring schizophrenia symptom severity. The study also met its secondary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in both positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Karuna Therapeutics also started the phase III ADEPT program on KarXT as a potential treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease in the third quarter of 2022.

