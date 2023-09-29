Karuna (KRTX) Submits NDA Filing to FDA for Schizophrenia Drug

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX announced the submission of a new drug application (“NDA”) with the FDA seeking approval for its lead candidate KarXT, as a potential treatment of schizophrenia.

If approved, Karuna’s KarXT will provide a new treatment option for patients and be the first novel pharmacological approach for schizophrenia treatment in several decades. A commercial launch is expected in second-half 2024.

The NDA is supported by data from the EMERGENT program, which consists of three completed studies –- one phase II study (EMERGENT-1) and two phase III studies (EMERGENT-2 and EMERGENT-3). All three studies met their primary endpointof statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the total score of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (“PANSS”). PANSS is a scale for measuring schizophrenia symptom severity. The drug’s safety profile was also consistent with previously conducted clinical studies.

Data from the EMERGENT program has shown that treatment with Kar-XT addresses schizophrenia symptoms without the common side effects of current treatment options.

Karuna is currently evaluating the long-term safety of KarXT in two ongoing phase III studies –- EMERGENT-4 and EMERGENT-5.

Year to date, shares of Karuna have lost 13.4% compared with the industry’s 16.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by recurring episodes of psychosis and requiring long-term treatments with antipsychotic drugs. While the current standard-of-care antipsychotic treatments primarily work by inhibiting dopamine and serotonin receptors, they also carry many debilitating side effects. KarXT works by preferentially stimulating M1 and M4 muscarinic receptors in CNS. A stimulation in these receptors has demonstrated improvements in psychosis and cognition.

Apart from schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics is developing KarXT as a potential treatment for dementia-related psychosis (DRP). The company initially focused on developing KarXT for treating psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”), one of the most prevalent subtypes of DRP, as a part of the ADEPT clinical program. Two studies in the ADEPT program are ongoing, with a third study expected to start before this year’s end. Top-line data from these studies are expected by 2025.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. price | Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

