Karuna (KRTX) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q4

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported a loss of $2.22 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.23 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 94 cents. This upside can be attributed to higher operating expenses incurred by the company during the fourth quarter.

In the quarter, Karuna generated $5.3 million as licensing revenues from Zai Lab. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded $37.0 million as licensing revenues.

In the past year, shares of Karuna have surged 92.0% against the industry’s 10.1% fall.



Quarter in Detail

For the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $66.0 million, up 46.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, due to increased costs for developing the company’s clinical programs plus higher employee-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses also rose 21.2% year over year to $24.3 million due to higher employee-related costs.

As of Dec 31, 2022, Karuna Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.1 billion compared with $1.2 billion on Sep 30, 2022. Management expects this cash balance to fund its operations and meet capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2025.

Full Year Results

Karuna Therapeutics reported total revenues of $10.6 million, down 71.2% year over year. The revenue, in its entirety, was received from Zai Lab and recorded as licensing revenue.

For the same period, the company reported a loss of $8.74 per share, higher than the year-ago loss of $4.94.

2023 Guidance

Management expects to record total operating expenses between $430 and $470 million. This includes $70 million in non-cash stock compensation expenses.

Pipeline Updates

Karuna Therapeutics’ lead pipeline candidate KarXT is being evaluated in multiple late-stage studies as a potential treatment for schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Last August, Karuna reported top-line data from the phase III EMERGENT-2 study, which showed that treatment with KarXT led to a meaningful reduction in schizophrenia symptom severity. Top-line data from the phase III EMERGENT-3 study is expected in first-quarter 2023.

Based on data from the above studies, Karuna expects to file a new drug application (NDA) with the FDA for KarXT as a treatment for schizophrenia in mid-2023. If approved, a commercial launch is expected next year.

An ongoing late-stage study (ADEPT-1) is evaluating KarXT for psychosis in elderly patients with moderate to severe psychosis related to AD. Another late-stage study (ADEPT-2) is expected to start later this year which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of KarXT against a placebo for AD indication. Data from these studies is expected in 2025.

Earlier this month, Karuna announced that it acquired an exclusive global license from Goldfinch Bio to develop and market the latter's TRPC4/5 channel candidates, including its lead clinical-stage candidate, KAR-2618 (formerly GFB-887), to treat psychiatric and neurological conditions.

In consideration of acquiring these rights, Karuna made an upfront payment of $15 million to Goldfinch Bio. In addition, the company is also obligated to pay up to $520 million in milestone payments for each licensed product. Goldfinch Bio can also receive royalties on any potential global net sales of each product acquired under the agreement.

