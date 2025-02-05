Kartoon Studios Unveils First Feature-Length Game Show Movie, "Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK," Premiering This Easter at Vue Cinemas

Kartoon Channel's Gaming Challenge UK premieres Easter 2025, featuring British kids competing in Roblox challenges at Vue Cinemas.

Full Release







Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK



Brings Thrilling Roblox Competitions to the Big Screen, Featuring British Kids Competing For Amazing Prizes

















After Launch in the UK, The Company Plans to Roll Out Across Multiple Territories







BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American:TOON) today announced it will partner with Vue Cinemas to debut the world’s first feature-length game show movie,



Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK



. Set to premiere this Easter, the 85-minute cinematic adventure showcases high-energy, family-friendly competitions featuring British children aged nine to 11, playing custom-built levels of Roblox. This unique movie event will hit Vue Cinema locations across the UK and ROI, including London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Dublin, starting April 19, 2025.





Harnessing the massive popularity of Roblox – a gaming platform enjoyed by over 30 million players a day –



Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK



combines thrilling gameplay with heartwarming moment of camaraderie and competition. Hosted by the charismatic Frankie Vu (



NFL Show for Kids)



the movie takes six talented young gamers through an epic tournament featuring inventive challenges created by the Kartoon Studios production team like:









Rumble Raceway:



A high-octane car race with unexpected twists



A high-octane car race with unexpected twists





Cock-a-Doodle Dash:



A zany obstacle course set on a lively farmland



A zany obstacle course set on a lively farmland





Shark Bait:



A daring quest to survive treacherous, shark-infested waters











The stakes are high, with winners taking home coveted prizes that include iPhones, iPads, custom Nike shoes, and a PlayStation 5, among other prizes.













“Our goal was to create a fun, positive, and safe experience—reimagining the Saturday morning cinema tradition with a modern twist centered around Roblox, a platform kids absolutely adore,” said Paul Robinson, President of Kartoon Channel Worldwide. “Kids love watching other kids having a blast, and we believe



Gaming Challenge UK



captures that energy perfectly. This movie transforms a classic TV series concept into an exciting feature film. We’re delighted to partner with Vue Cinemas to bring this one-of-a-kind project to families just in time for Easter. With its unique blend of gaming excitement and cinematic storytelling,



Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK



is poised to become a must-watch family event this spring.”





Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue UK and Ireland, said: "At Vue, we’re big fans of innovation when it comes to unique ways for customers to enjoy the big screen experience. With



Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK



, we’re excited to be showing a unique, first-of-its-kind big event for families this Easter. Roblox has proven to be a sensation with the younger generation, and we welcome gamers - young and old - to join us for the world's first-ever feature-length game show film, exclusively at Vue."







Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK



has no affiliation with the Roblox Corporation.









ABOUT VUE ENTERTAINMENT (UK)









Vue Entertainment (Vue) is a leader in the premium entertainment cinema sector in the UK.





Committed to continued growth and development of its premium entertainment ‘big screen’ experience, Vue delivers the best choice of content, combined with the best technology in the best environment.





Vue has 92 state-of-the-art cinemas throughout the UK and Ireland, with over 896 screens. With over 125,000 seats, 98% of which are stadium seating, Vue's innovative development programme has led the way in the UK. Vue Westfield London (February 2010) and Vue Westfield Stratford City, London (September 2011) remain the first and third highest-grossing cinemas in the country.





Vue Cinemas around the UK offer a range of content, in addition to



highly anticipated blockbusters



, with event cinema titles including opera, ballet, musicals, national theatre, live streaming of sporting events and concerts through to hosting Gaming championships and dedicating multiple screens to eGaming arenas.





Vue was founded in the UK following the acquisition of the Warner Village Cinemas in 2003 and is part of the largest cinema group in Europe, Vue International.





Over the years Vue has won numerous accolades for its service and innovations, including more recently International Exhibitor of the Year at CineEurope 2014 and Cinema Exhibitor of the Year Screen, Marketing & Distribution Awards 2013.









About Kartoon Studios









Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more. In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, and a material financial interest in its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3



rd



parties , including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families. Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.





For additional information, please visit



www.kartoonstudios.com











Forward-Looking Statements:









Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release and include statements regarding Kartoon Studios partnering with Vue Cinemas to debut the world’s first feature-length game show movie,



Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK



being set to premiere this Easter, the movie being available at Vue Cinema locations across the UK and ROI, including London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Dublin, starting April 19, 2025. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation; audience reaction to the game show movie; the success of the game show movie; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies; and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







MEDIA CONTACT:











pr@kartoonstudios.com











INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:









ir@kartoonstudios.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5200798-3ebf-4a26-ad41-e13a812036d5









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c4848f9-09d9-4edc-94c2-e62e04439e6b





