Kartoon Studios Gains 35% in a Year: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Over the past year, Kartoon Studios, Inc. TOON has jumped 34.8%, significantly outperforming peers Angel Studios Inc. ANGX and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST, which have declined 73.3% and 4.4%, respectively. TOON has also comfortably outpaced the sub-industry's 18.9% decline during the same period.

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Although stock gains can be influenced by near-term market sentiment and commodity cycles, long-term investment appeal depends on the strength of the business structure, the durability of earnings and the company's vulnerability to macroeconomic headwinds.

Kartoon Studios is a global content and brand management company focused on the creation, production, licensing and distribution of multi-media animated content for children. The company operates a growing portfolio of streaming and digital platforms while continuing to expand its content distribution footprint.

Subscriber Engagement & Audience Reach Are Expanding Rapidly

TOON reported strong growth in user engagement across its streaming platforms. Subscriber engagement on Kartoon Channel! increased more than 80% year over year, while engagement on Ameba surged more than 200%. Both platforms achieved record paid subscriber levels during the first quarter of 2026.

Management has also highlighted that its broader digital strategy across YouTube, FAST channels and VOD platforms is creating a discovery and monetization flywheel, which is helping drive audience growth and content visibility.

These developments are encouraging because a larger and more engaged audience increases the value of TOON's content library and enhances monetization opportunities through subscriptions, advertising and licensing. Strong engagement trends can also support subscriber retention and improve the long-term earnings potential of the company's digital ecosystem.

Distribution Business Continues to Gain Momentum

One of the brighter spots for Kartoon Studios remains its distribution business. In the first quarter of 2026, distribution revenues increased 15% year over year to $2.3 million, supported by improving performances across Kartoon Channel! and Ameba.

Management noted that prior investments in content and platform infrastructure are beginning to generate measurable returns through stronger engagement and monetization. Distribution revenues are generally more recurring and scalable than project-based production revenues, making it an important contributor to business stability.

As the company's streaming ecosystem expands, TOON stands to benefit from multiple revenue streams, including subscriptions, advertising, licensing and content distribution. This diversification could help reduce the dependence on any single business segment over time.

Another positive development is the licensing agreement with Mattel, which brings well-known franchises such as Masters of the Universe (2002) and American Girl (2016) to Kartoon Channel!. These brands carry significant consumer recognition and multi-generational appeal.

The partnership enhances the attractiveness of TOON's platform while allowing the company to leverage established intellectual property rather than bear the full cost and risk associated with developing new franchises from scratch.

Intense Competition Remains a Significant Challenge

Despite recent operating improvements, Kartoon Studios faces intense competition from much larger and better-capitalized players, including Disney, Netflix, YouTube Kids and other leading children's entertainment companies.

These competitors possess significantly larger content budgets, broader distribution networks, stronger brand recognition and greater marketing resources. As a result, TOON may face challenges in attracting viewers, retaining subscribers and securing premium content licensing opportunities.

While the company's focus on family-friendly content and ownership of its own distribution platforms provides some differentiation, sustaining growth against such formidable competitors remains a difficult task.

Adding to the risk profile, TOON carries a beta of 2.08, indicating that the stock is substantially more volatile than the broader market and industry. This elevated volatility can amplify both gains and losses, making the shares less suitable for risk-averse investors.

Valuation Snapshot

From a valuation perspective, TOON currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.86X, below the industry average of 1.23X. While this may appear attractive on the surface, investors should view the discount in the context of the company's operating profile and execution risks.

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Time to Invest in TOON Stock or Sell?

Kartoon Studios has delivered encouraging operational improvements, including stronger subscriber engagement, growing distribution revenues and enhanced content offerings through licensing partnerships. These initiatives are helping expand the company's digital ecosystem and improve monetization opportunities.

However, the company continues to face significant challenges, including intense competition from much larger industry players, elevated share-price volatility and ongoing execution risks associated with scaling its business. After rallying nearly 35% over the past year and significantly outperforming both its peers Angel Studios and Nexstar Media Group, and the broader industry, much of the near-term optimism appears reflected in the stock price.

Given the recent outperformance and the company's still-developing fundamentals, the risk-reward balance looks less compelling at the current levels. Existing shareholders may consider booking profits and waiting for a more attractive entry point, while prospective investors may prefer to remain on the sidelines until there is greater visibility into sustainable revenue growth and profitability.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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