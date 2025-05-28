Kartoon Studios Announces Leadership Expansion and Record Growth, Doubling Watchtime on FAST Platforms

Kartoon Studios announces leadership changes and growth, expanding international reach and launching new channels on digital platforms.

Kartoon Studios has announced significant growth in its global digital presence, with Todd Steinman being promoted to lead Kartoon Channel Worldwide amidst this expansion. The company reported a remarkable 116% year-over-year increase in earnings for the early months of 2025, driven by strong performance from its platforms, including doubling watchtime across FAST channels and launching a 24/7 Rainbow Rangers channel on Google TV Freeplay. Steinman’s new role will focus on international operations, leveraging AI-assisted dubbing to enhance localization and tap into new markets efficiently. This strategic move aims to build on the momentum of Kartoon Channel’s success and strengthen its position as a leader in the global family streaming market, now reaching 71 territories and an audience of 2.8 billion viewers.

Potential Positives

Kartoon Channel! doubled its performance across FAST channels, indicating significant growth and improved viewer engagement.

The promotion of Todd Steinman to lead global business reflects the company's commitment to driving international expansion and profitability.

The announcement of a 24/7 Rainbow Rangers channel on Google TV Freeplay enhances domestic reach and potential monetization opportunities.

Kartoon Studios reported a 116% year-over-year earnings increase for the first two months of 2025, showcasing strong financial performance and growth momentum.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting a significant earnings increase of 116% year-over-year for early 2025, the press release does not provide detailed financial data, which may lead to questions regarding the sustainability of this growth and overall profitability.

The heavy reliance on Todd Steinman’s leadership for international expansion raises concerns about the company’s ability to replicate U.S. success in diverse global markets, potentially exposing the company to increased risk during this transition.

The press release's emphasis on the company's expansion plans could be seen as an attempt to boost investor confidence, which may indicate underlying challenges in maintaining current market performance without substantial growth.

FAQ

What recent achievements has Kartoon Channel made in 2025?

Kartoon Channel doubled its watchtime across FAST platforms and launched the 24/7 Rainbow Rangers Channel on Google TV Freeplay.

Who has been promoted at Kartoon Studios?

Todd Steinman has been promoted to President of Toon Media Networks Worldwide, overseeing international business growth.

How has Kartoon Studios expanded its audience reach?

The company now reaches 71 territories with an estimated audience of 2.8 billion viewers worldwide.

What technology is Kartoon Studios using for international content?

Kartoon Studios is leveraging AI-assisted foreign language dubbing to efficiently localize content for new international markets.

What is the significance of the growth reported in early 2025?

Kartoon Studios reported a 116% year-over-year earnings increase for January and February 2025, indicating significant growth momentum.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced that it has expanded Todd Steinman’s role from Toon Media Networks President to lead global business for Kartoon Channel Worldwide! as the company accelerates international growth and capitalizes on surging momentum across its digital platforms.









Fueled by triple-digit growth from Kartoon Channel! and Ameba’s domestic business, the company reported a 116% year-over-year earnings increase for January and February 2025 (timing adjusted), compared to the same period in 2024. This growth, combined with ongoing platform expansion, reinforces Kartoon Studios’ position as a rising leader in the global family streaming market.









With distribution now spanning 71 territories and access to an audience of 2.8 billion, Steinman’s expanded role will include international operations while driving monetization across global markets. His leadership has already transformed Kartoon Channel! into a profitable, high-growth platform across North America.









Andy Heyward, CEO and Chairman of Kartoon Studios, commented: “Todd Steinman is an extraordinary executive who has not only delivered profitability and growth in the U.S. at a record pace but also defined a successful, scalable streaming model we can now extend worldwide across Ad-supported Video on Demand (AVOD), Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), and FAST channels. Steinman’s extraordinary performance guiding Kartoon Channel!, Ameba, and Frederator Networks into profitable streaming powerhouses for children and young adults has fueled an important and growing profit center for Kartoon Networks, with triple-digit growth year over year. The combination of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), AVOD, and FAST has created a diversified and fast-growing children's service. Steinman will now assume oversight of the global expansion of Toon Media Networks and Kartoon Channel! Worldwide.”









The Company has released a video interview with Steinman today where he discusses the strategy and rise of Kartoon Channel! and Toon Media Networks, as well as the drivers of growing profitability. The video is now available via the Kartoon Studios’ social media accounts and the links below:





Supporting this growth, Kartoon Channel! doubled the performance across its FAST channels since last year on platforms that include Tubi, Pluto TV, and Xumo and added Samsung TV Plus. The expansion continues with the recent debut of a 24/7



Rainbow Rangers



channel on Google TV Freeplay, significantly enhancing Kartoon Channel!’s domestic reach and monetization footprint.









In addition to expanding distribution, Kartoon Studios is leveraging AI-assisted dubbing technology to localize content efficiently, helping the company unlock new international markets with speed and precision.









Steinman added:





“This next chapter is about building on our momentum in international markets. We’re focused on profitability, brand impact, and delivering content that connects with families everywhere.”











About Kartoon Studios







Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) is a global creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of premium entertainment brands for children and families. The Company’s diverse portfolio includes some of the most recognized properties in kids' media, including original IP like



Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten



starring Arnold Schwarzenegger,



Shaq’s Garage



starring Shaquille O’Neal,



Rainbow Rangers



, and



Llama Llama



starring Jennifer Garner.









Kartoon Studios owns a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, managing the legendary creator’s name, likeness, signature, voice, consumer products licensing, and original post-Marvel IP. Stan Lee is widely regarded as one of the most influential storytellers in modern history, with his characters appearing in four of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time.









Kartoon Studios’ animation powerhouse, Mainframe Studios, has delivered over 1,000 half-hour episodes and more than 60 feature-length projects. The studio’s partners include Disney, Netflix, Mattel, and Sony, with current productions such as



Barbie



,



CoComelon



, and



Unicorn Academy



.









Through its wholly owned Toon Media Networks—including Kartoon Channel!, Ameba, and Frederator Network—Kartoon Studios reaches audiences worldwide across linear, AVOD, SVOD, and FAST platforms. Kartoon Channel! is the #1 rated kids’ streaming app on the Apple App Store and delivers thousands of hours of family-friendly content, including top-performing series like



Peppa Pig Shorts



,



Mother Goose Club



,



Talking Tom & Friends



,



Yu-Gi-Oh!



, and educational content through



Kartoon Classroom



and Spanish language collection



KC En Español



. Frederator Network operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, featuring over 2,000 exclusive creators with billions of annual views.









In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media and became the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, a leading European kids’ content company.









The Company also includes Beacon Media Group



,



a full-service agency offering integrated PR, social media, influencer, creative, and media buying services across entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, and tech verticals.









Recognized for its operational excellence, Kartoon Studios was recently honored by Amazon with the



Operational Excellence Award



for 100% on-time delivery.









For more information, visit



www.kartoonstudios.com







Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Mr. Steinman’s contributions to be made to the Company due to his expanded role; Media Networks continuing to accelerate growth; the potential for maximum reach, brand building power, and a diversified and flexible monetization model; Mr. Steinman bringing the same U.S. vision and execution to the Company’s international operations; Kartoon Channel’s global footprint continuing to accelerate; Rainbow Rangers and Shaq’s Garage continuing to bring in audiences; greater operational efficiency, scale, and monetization as the Company unlocks new growth in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and beyond; and Kartoon Channel! continuing to be a leader of the next generation of children’s programming and AVOD distribution, and the ability of Kartoon Channel! to build a scalable, profitable streaming platform that delivers real value — for families and for investors. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Mr. Steinman to make the anticipated contributions to the Company’s international operations; the Company’s ability to sustain growth and become profitable; Kartoon Channel’s ability to continue to accelerate its global footprint; the ability of Rainbow Rangers and Shaq’s Garage to continue to bring in audiences; the Company’s ability to have greater operational efficiency, scale, and monetization as it unlocks new growth in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and beyond; Kartoon Channel! continuing to be a leader of the next generation of children’s programming and AVOD distribution and building a scalable, profitable streaming platform that delivers real value — for families and for investors; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; fluctuations in the results of the Company’s operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; the Company’s ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company’s reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company’s ability to market and advertise its products; the Company’s reliance on third-parties to promote its products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







MEDIA CONTACT:









pr@kartoonstudios.com









INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:









ir@kartoonstudios.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5aa9cb97-0a19-4932-9fd7-e22bcefa7aeb





