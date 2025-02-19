Kartoon Channel! Expands Reach to Millions Through Samsung TV Plus Partnership

Kartoon Channel! launches on Samsung TV Plus, reaching millions with family-friendly programming, including gaming-focused shows.

Kartoon Studios has announced the launch of Kartoon Channel! on Samsung TV Plus, significantly expanding its reach to millions of new viewers in the U.S. and Canada. This partnership aims to deliver family-friendly content that appeals to younger audiences, featuring popular programming such as Kidaverse: Roblox Rumble, as well as animations related to beloved video game franchises like Super Mario Bros. and Angry Birds. Kartoon Channel! emphasizes safe and curated streaming options for children and has become a leading platform for kids' entertainment, outperforming notable competitors in app store rankings. The channel is now accessible through a broad range of devices and platforms, enhancing its global distribution network.

Potential Positives

Kartoon Channel! is now available to tens of millions of households in the U.S. and Canada through Samsung TV Plus, significantly expanding its audience reach.

The channel features a diverse slate of programming, including popular gaming-focused content like Kidaverse: Roblox Rumble and animation based on well-known franchises, attracting young viewers.

Kartoon Channel! is positioned as a top-ranked children’s viewing platform, outperforming competitors such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube Kids, emphasizing its strong market position.

The partnership with Samsung TV+ is expected to fuel growth and profitability for Kartoon Studios, indicating a positive outlook for the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Overreliance on forward-looking statements may lead to skepticism among investors about the company's actual growth potential and the success of the partnership with Samsung TV Plus.

Forward-looking statements indicate there are risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential challenges ahead for the expansion and performance of Kartoon Channel!

Failure to meet the expectations set in the press release could damage the company's reputation and investor confidence, should results not align with projections.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by Kartoon Studios?

Kartoon Studios has partnered with Samsung TV Plus to expand the availability of Kartoon Channel! across North America.

What type of content does Kartoon Channel! offer?

Kartoon Channel! offers family-friendly programming, including gaming-focused content like Kidaverse: Roblox Rumble and popular animated series.

How many households can access Kartoon Channel! now?

Kartoon Channel! is now available to tens of millions of households in the United States and Canada through Samsung TV Plus.

What makes Kartoon Channel! appealing to parents?

Kartoon Channel! provides safe, curated, and entertaining content specifically designed for children, meeting parental expectations for streaming options.

How does Kartoon Channel! rank among children’s streaming platforms?

Kartoon Channel! ranks as the top children's viewing platform in the Apple app store, outperforming major competitors like Netflix and Disney+.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $TOON stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release









Kartoon Channel! Premieres to Tens of Millions of New Viewers Through One of the Largest Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (Fast) Platforms



















Featured Programming Includes Gaming-Focused Content Such as



Kidaverse: Roblox Rumble































BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. , Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced a major distribution expansion through a partnership with Samsung TV Plus – one of the world’s largest Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platforms. Starting today, Kartoon Channel! is now available to tens of millions of households across the United States and Canada bringing family-friendly entertainment to connected Samsung TVs.





With gaming culture at the heart of today’s youth entertainment landscape, Kartoon Channel! is delivering premium, differentiated content that resonates with young audiences. The lineup includes



Kidaverse: Roblox Rumble



, a must-watch for fans of the global gaming phenomenon, alongside animation based on legendary videogame franchises such as



Super Mario Bros.



,



Angry Birds,



and



Talking Tom and Friends



. The channel also features Kartoon Studios’ originals, including



Rainbow Rangers,



and classics like



Yu-Gi-Oh!



and



Bakugan



.





“Samsung TV Plus gives us an incredible opportunity to bring Kartoon Channel! to even more families across North America,” said Todd Steinman, President of Toon Media Networks. “Parents are looking for streaming options that are not only entertaining but also safe and curated for their children. Kartoon Channel! delivers exactly that, with a growing slate of engaging, family-friendly programming that kids love.”





Andy Heyward, CEO of Kartoon Studios, commented: "Kartoon Channel remains the top-ranked children's viewing platform in the Apple app store, outperforming Netflix, Disney+, PBS Kids, and YouTube Kids. We are excited to partner now with Samsung TV+, which we believe will fuel Kartoon Channel's growth and a tentpole of profit for Kartoon Studios."







Ab





out Kartoon Studios







Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.





In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, produces top brands for third parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.





Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Xbox, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.





For additional information, please visit



www.kartoonstudios.com











Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release and include statements regarding Samsung TV Plus giving the Company an opportunity to bring Kartoon Channel! to families across North America and partnering with Samsung TV+ fueling Kartoon Channel's growth. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the success of the Kartoon Channel! on Samsung TV! and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







MEDIA CONTACT:







pr@kartoonstudios.com







INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:







ir@kartoonstudios.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8acbb84-21a8-45de-ab23-52d3fcbc560f









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2962c5e7-0459-4c13-9d27-0002b53880f8





