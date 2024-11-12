Karrie International Plans November Board Meeting for Interim Results

Karrie International Holdings Limited (HK:1050) has released an update.

Karrie International Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider recommending an interim dividend. This decision could influence investor sentiment and potentially impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:1050 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.