Karrie International Plans November Board Meeting for Interim Results

November 12, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Karrie International Holdings Limited (HK:1050) has released an update.

Karrie International Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider recommending an interim dividend. This decision could influence investor sentiment and potentially impact the company’s stock performance.

