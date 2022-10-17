Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Karooooo, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = R803m ÷ (R3.6b - R1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Thus, Karooooo has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Karooooo's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Karooooo here for free.

What Can We Tell From Karooooo's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Karooooo, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 43% where it was three years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Karooooo's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Karooooo is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 31% in the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Karooooo that you might find interesting.

