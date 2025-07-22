KAROOOOO Earnings Results: $KARO Reports Quarterly Earnings

Stocks
KAROOOOO ($KARO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported earnings of $8.26 per share, beating estimates of $7.93 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $1,227,543,900, missing estimates of $1,279,833,780 by $-52,289,880.

KAROOOOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of KAROOOOO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KAROOOOO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KARO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KAROOOOO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KARO forecast page.

KAROOOOO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KARO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KARO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $60.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Roy Campbell from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 05/16/2025

