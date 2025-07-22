KAROOOOO Earnings Results: $KARO Reports Quarterly Earnings

KAROOOOO ($KARO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported earnings of $8.26 per share, beating estimates of $7.93 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $1,227,543,900, missing estimates of $1,279,833,780 by $-52,289,880.
KAROOOOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of KAROOOOO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 141,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,021,324
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 71,271 shares (+807.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,031,868
- SWEDBANK AB removed 50,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,139,762
- UBS GROUP AG added 38,611 shares (+8504.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,642,511
- SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 37,876 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,611,245
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 34,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,464,864
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 32,063 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,363,960
KAROOOOO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KARO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
KAROOOOO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KARO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KARO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $60.0 on 07/16/2025
- Roy Campbell from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 06/26/2025
- Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 05/16/2025
