KAROOOOO Earnings Preview: Recent $KARO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KAROOOOO ($KARO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,205,936,310 and earnings of $7.03 per share.
KAROOOOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of KAROOOOO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 141,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,021,324
- SWEDBANK AB removed 69,700 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,146,955
- SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 37,876 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,611,245
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 29,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,344,115
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 22,011 shares (+537.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $993,796
- GLADIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 14,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $655,261
- MORGAN STANLEY added 11,825 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $533,898
