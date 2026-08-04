Karooooo CEO Jose Isaias Calisto Sells 50,527 Shares for $3.2 Million

Key Points

The 50,527 shares were sold for ~$3.2 million at a weighted average price of $64.08 per share.

The transaction reduced the CEO's direct equity holdings by 0.28%.

All shares in this filing were held directly; no indirect holdings were reported through entities or trusts.

The disposition follows a period where the stock has appreciated 38% for the 12 months ending July 30, 2026.

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Jose Isaias Calisto, CEO Executive Chairman of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO), sold 50,527 shares of common stock on July 29, 2026 and July 30, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 50,527 Transaction value $3.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 17,819,482 Post-transaction value $1.14 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($64.08); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026 market close ($64.03).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect the CEO's overall equity stake?

The sale of 50,527 shares represents a 0.28% reduction in Jose Isaias Calisto's direct holdings, which remain substantial at 17,819,482 shares.

The sale of 50,527 shares represents a 0.28% reduction in Jose Isaias Calisto's direct holdings, which remain substantial at 17,819,482 shares. What was the market valuation at the time of the transaction?

The weighted average execution price was $64.08, while the company's shares were priced at $64.03 as of the July 30, 2026 market close.

The weighted average execution price was $64.08, while the company's shares were priced at $64.03 as of the July 30, 2026 market close. What is the operational scale of the company?

Karooooo operates a SaaS platform for connected vehicles across Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, generating $5.8 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $64.03 Market Capitalization $2.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.0 billion

Company Snapshot

Karooooo Ltd. operates a comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles, offering solutions including Fleet Telematics for real-time fleet intelligence, LiveVision for enhanced fleet visibility and risk mitigation, and MiFleet for advanced fleet management across multiple geographic markets.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based SaaS offerings that provide fleet operators with data analytics, vehicle connectivity, and operational intelligence, enabling customers to optimize fleet performance and reduce operational costs.

It serves fleet operators and transportation enterprises across South Africa, Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States, targeting organizations seeking advanced telematics and fleet management solutions.

Karooooo Ltd. is a global SaaS provider with a market capitalization of $2.0 billion and TTM revenue of $5.8 billion, serving the connected vehicle and fleet management sector across six major geographic regions. The company's platform delivers real-time intelligence and operational visibility to fleet operators, positioning it as a comprehensive solution provider in the growing telematics and fleet optimization market. With a workforce of 7,395 employees and a TTM net income of $1.0 billion, Karooooo demonstrates significant scale and profitability in the software-as-a-service sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Neither Calisto nor Karooooo offered any clue as to why he sold some company shares. Despite that lack of visibility, the move is not likely a reflection on Karooooo’s investment case.

Calisto sold just over 50,000 of his 17.8 million shares. This means he retained more than 99.7% of his holdings. Also, given the company’s performance, now does not look like a good time to sell.

The stock’s price is near an all-time high after its 38% yearly gain. This stands in contrast to many SaaS stocks, which have performed poorly in recent years as many investors fear AI will replace their functionality.

Fortunately, Karooooo seems immune to this concern, as investors likely perceive a platform that connects autonomous vehicles as one that is difficult to replace. Moreover, the stock’s P/E ratio is 33, just over the S&P 500 average of 29.

Considering the growth of this emerging industry, investors are more likely to buy than sell shares at that valuation. Amid such conditions, investors should probably take Calisto’s share sale in stride.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Karooooo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.