Karoon eyes acquisition opportunities in Brazil, Australia

MELBOURNE, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Karoon Energy KAR.AX hopes to acquire assets in the next 12 months, eyeing opportunities mainly in Brazil and Australia, while expanding its oil output in Brazil, Chief Executive Julian Fowler said on Thursday.

Karoon in May scrapped talks with Enauta Energia SA for a 50% stake in the Atlanta oil field off Brazil, which Fowler said was mainly because Karoon was not ready to discuss an offer as soon as Enauta wanted after oil prices surged in March.

"I would certainly hope in the next 12 months that we've got some additional announcements that we're able to make to the market around opportunities that we're looking at," he told Reuters.

He declined to comment on what assets Karoon is eyeing but did not rule out another stab at the Atlanta stake or a bid for a stake in the Dorado oil project off Australia, where owners Santos Ltd STO.AX and Carnarvon Energy CVN.AX are seeking to bring in a partner.

"Never say never. We're in good relations with Enauta but also with other companies and I'm sure we'll find the right next entry point for Karoon somewhere in amongst the things that we're looking at at the moment," he said.

Karoon is on track to roughly double its production in Brazil to more than 30,000 barrels per day in early 2023 through its work reviving the Bauna field and development of the Patola field, Fowler said.

Karoon's shares jumped as much as 8.6% after it reported output for fiscal 2022 reached 4.64 million barrels, just above the top end of its guidance. It also cut its guidance for unit production costs by about 14% to between $24 and $26 per barrel.

"Even when there was added downtime due to hurricane activity, to then deliver above the top end of guidance, cut (operating expenditure) and have organic growth on track - it supports some good conviction for buyers," said Morgans analyst Adrian Prendergast.

