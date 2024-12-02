Karoon Energy Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.
Karoon Energy Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 605,534 shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 2,887,541. This move is part of Karoon’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.
