Karoon Energy Shareholders Back Management Decisions

May 23, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd’s Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, concluded with the passage of all resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, despite a ‘first strike’ due to over 25% votes against it. The results showed strong support for most of the company directives, with significant proxy votes in favor, highlighting shareholder confidence in the current management and strategic direction.

