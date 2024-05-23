Karoon Energy Shareholders Back Management Decisions

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd’s Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, concluded with the passage of all resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, despite a ‘first strike’ due to over 25% votes against it. The results showed strong support for most of the company directives, with significant proxy votes in favor, highlighting shareholder confidence in the current management and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.