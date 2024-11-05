Karoon Energy Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 1, 2024. This change reflects a shift in the voting securities held by the investment firm in Karoon Energy, potentially influencing market perceptions. Investors may consider this development when evaluating their positions in Karoon Energy’s stock.

