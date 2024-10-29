Karoon Energy Reports Major Resource Boost in Who Dat East

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has reported a significant 191% increase in its 2C Contingent Resource estimate for the Who Dat East gas-condensate discovery, now totaling 15.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. This boost is attributed to successful drilling and revised estimates, enhancing prospects for future development. The company is advancing development concept studies to explore commercial viability, with further updates expected as ongoing studies progress.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.