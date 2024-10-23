Karoon Energy Ltd Announces Share Buy-Back Program

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, aiming to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the company’s financial strategies and market performance.

