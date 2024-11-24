News & Insights

Karoon Energy Ltd Announces Ongoing Share Buy-back

November 24, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, indicating a proactive approach to managing its capital structure. The company repurchased a total of 596,489 securities on the previous day, following an earlier buy-back of 1,124,578 securities. This move may be seen as an effort to bolster shareholder value and optimize the company’s financial health.

