Karoon Energy Ltd Announces Ongoing Share Buy-back

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, indicating a proactive approach to managing its capital structure. The company repurchased a total of 596,489 securities on the previous day, following an earlier buy-back of 1,124,578 securities. This move may be seen as an effort to bolster shareholder value and optimize the company’s financial health.

