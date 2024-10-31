Karoon Energy Ltd Announces Leadership Changes

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced the retirement of long-serving Non-executive Director Clark Davey, who has been instrumental in transforming the company from an exploration entity into an oil producer. Joanne Palmer will take over as Chair of the Audit, Risk & Governance Committee, ensuring continuity in the company’s strategic oversight.

