Karoon Energy Highlights at US Investor Day

October 30, 2024 — 09:40 pm EDT

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd recently held an investor day in the USA, where the CEO and Managing Director delivered a presentation called ‘Karoon Energy Field Trip’. The presentation, featuring input from Eric Zimmermann, COO of LLOG, highlighted the operations of the Who Dat licenses, aiming to engage potential investors.

