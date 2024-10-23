News & Insights

Karoon Energy Boosts Production and Announces Share Buyback

October 23, 2024 — 09:20 pm EDT

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd reported a 25% increase in quarterly production, despite a 32% drop in sales revenue due to lower volumes and reduced oil prices. The company declared its first dividend and completed a $25 million share buyback, reflecting confidence in its valuation and future prospects. Karoon continues to focus on asset reliability and growth opportunities, with further buybacks planned and strategic evaluations underway.

