Karoon Energy Boosts Production and Announces Share Buyback

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd reported a 25% increase in quarterly production, despite a 32% drop in sales revenue due to lower volumes and reduced oil prices. The company declared its first dividend and completed a $25 million share buyback, reflecting confidence in its valuation and future prospects. Karoon continues to focus on asset reliability and growth opportunities, with further buybacks planned and strategic evaluations underway.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.