Karofsky becomes sole head of UBS investment bank as Novelli retires

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Robert Karofsky will become sole president of UBS Group's UBSG.S investment bank when Piero Novelli retires at the end of next month, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

The two has co-led the business since September 2018. Novelli would "retire from the banking industry to pursue new opportunities, including non-executive chairman positions and roles in academia teaching finance and business", the bank said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

