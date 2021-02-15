Karofsky becomes sole head of UBS investment bank as Novelli retires

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Robert Karofsky will become sole president of UBS Group's investment bank when Piero Novelli retires at the end of next month, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Robert Karofsky will become sole president of UBS Group's UBSG.S investment bank when Piero Novelli retires at the end of next month, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

The two has co-led the business since September 2018. Novelli would "retire from the banking industry to pursue new opportunities, including non-executive chairman positions and roles in academia teaching finance and business", the bank said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters