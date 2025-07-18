KARO Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Karooooo KARO is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 22.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KARO’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $71.47 million, indicating a 22.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 45 cents per share, which has been revised upward by 2 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 15.38% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



KARO surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for KARO

Cartrack’s strong subscriber momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to have carried forward into the first quarter of fiscal 2026, benefiting both the top and bottom line. The company recorded net additions of 79,009 in the fiscal fourth quarter, an increase of 25% year over year. This momentum, supported by strong execution, disciplined growth at scale and efficient customer acquisition, is likely to have translated into healthy subscription revenue gains during the quarter under review.



The launch and early uptake of Cartrack-Tag is also expected to have contributed positively in the fiscal first quarter. The infrastructure for the product was fully established across Southern Africa in the fiscal fourth quarter, and the rollout was described as successful. Going forward, the company is placing a strong focus on selling Cartrack-Tag and AI video capabilities to existing customers. Average revenue per user is expected to have increased in the quarter under review, supported by initial product adoption.



Additionally, KARO’s planned increase of 70% in sales headcount in Southeast Asia is expected to have started contributing to revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter. The region recorded constant currency subscription revenue growth of 31% in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company highlighted strong sales momentum and indicated continued hiring to support expansion. Southeast Asia was identified as the second-largest contributor to group revenue and remains a priority market for growth going forward.



Operational leverage is also expected to have supported earnings growth in the quarter to be reported. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Cartrack reported a 34% operating profit margin and a subscription gross margin of 76%. The company highlighted efficient customer acquisition and a commercial retention rate of 95%. These metrics reflected healthy unit economics during the quarter. This trend is expected to have continued into the fiscal first quarter.



Karooooo Logistics is expected to have supported top-line growth in the fiscal first quarter, building on the segment’s 33% year-over-year revenue increase in fiscal 2025. Continued demand from large enterprises for capital-light e-commerce and logistics operations is likely to have driven volume expansion. While margins remain lower than Cartrack’s, improved scale and execution are expected to have contributed positively to the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

KARO has an Earnings ESP of +7.46% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



CyberArk Software CYBR has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CYBR shares have gained 15.1% year to date. It is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 8.



Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +4.83% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



DELL shares have gained 7.5% year to date. It is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 28.



Apple AAPL currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AAPL shares have lost 16.1% year to date. It is slated to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 31.

