Karnov Group AB (OM:KAR) Price Target Decreased by 16.23% to 108.80

The average one-year price target for Karnov Group AB (OM:KAR) has been revised to 108,80 kr / share. This is a decrease of 16.23% from the prior estimate of 129,88 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95,95 kr to a high of 131,25 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.90% from the latest reported closing price of 72,10 kr / share.

Karnov Group AB Maintains 1.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.43%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karnov Group AB. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAR is 0.25%, an increase of 27.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.25% to 5,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 2,188K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares , representing a decrease of 47.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 22.47% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 796K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 16.90% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 756K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 16.25% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 626K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 216K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 6.61% over the last quarter.

