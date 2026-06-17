Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $51.7. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Karman Holdings continues to benefit from a favorable defense and space spending environment, supported by growing demand for missile defense, unmanned systems, submarine programs and space-launch activities. The company noted that recent U.S. budget proposals include increased funding for several of the programs it supports, reinforcing expectations for sustained demand across its end markets.



The company also highlighted strong customer engagement, rising proposal activity and long-term production commitments from key customers in both the defense and space sectors. Combined with its expanding manufacturing capacity and strategic acquisitions, these developments provide greater visibility into future growth opportunities and strengthen confidence in Karman's long-term outlook.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $179.91 million, up 56.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Karman Holdings Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRMN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Karman Holdings Inc. belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, ATI (ATI), closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $196.31. Over the past month, ATI has returned 30.9%.

ATI's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.99. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +33.8%. ATI currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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