Is Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Karman Holdings Inc. is one of 68 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Karman Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRMN's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KRMN has returned about 38.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 6.9% on average. This means that Karman Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Moog (MOG.A). The stock has returned 26.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Moog's current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Karman Holdings Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8% so far this year, so KRMN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Moog is also part of the same industry.

Karman Holdings Inc. and Moog could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.