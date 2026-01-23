Is Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Karman Holdings Inc. is one of 68 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Karman Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRMN's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that KRMN has returned about 52.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 41.5%. As we can see, Karman Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Kratos (KTOS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50%.

The consensus estimate for Kratos' current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Karman Holdings Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 50.8% this year, meaning that KRMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Kratos is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Karman Holdings Inc. and Kratos as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

