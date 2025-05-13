KARMAN HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $KRMN Reports Quarterly Earnings

KARMAN HOLDINGS ($KRMN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $100,120,000, beating estimates of $97,083,600 by $3,036,400.

KARMAN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

KARMAN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $KRMN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPACECO SPV LP TCFIII sold 9,686,678 shares for an estimated $213,106,916

ANTHONY KOBLINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 381,819 shares for an estimated $8,400,018 .

. STEPHANIE SAWHILL (Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

JONATHAN BEAUDOIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

MICHAEL WILLIS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

