Karin Technology Announces New Board Committee Appointments

December 02, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Karin Technology Holdings Limited (SG:K29) has released an update.

Karin Technology Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board Committees, effective from December 2, 2024. Mr. Lo Kim Seng has been appointed as Chairman of the Nominating Committee and will also serve on the Audit and Risk Management and Remuneration Committees. These strategic appointments are expected to enhance the company’s governance and operational oversight.

