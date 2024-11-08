News & Insights

Karelian Diamond Resources Updates Registered Office Location

November 08, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Karelian Diamond Resources (GB:KDR) has released an update.

Karelian Diamond Resources, listed on AIM under the ticker KDR, has announced a change in its registered office address to Shannon Airport House in Ireland. This strategic move may interest investors looking at the company’s operational logistics and future growth prospects. The change reflects a new chapter for the diamond exploration company as it seeks to optimize its business operations.

