Karelian Diamond Edges Closer to Finnish Mine Approval

May 23, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Karelian Diamond Resources (GB:KDR) has released an update.

Karelian Diamond Resources plc is advancing towards establishing a diamond mine at Lahtojoki in Finland, with a Land Court hearing recently concluded and judgment expected by August 12, 2024. The company anticipates the mine to significantly benefit the local Kuopio-Kaavi area and notes the deposit’s potential due to its rare high-quality colored diamonds. Alongside these developments, Karelian continues its exploration efforts in Finland and Northern Ireland for other valuable minerals.

