Kardex (SIX:KARN) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 233.89

The average one-year price target for Kardex (SIX:KARN) has been revised to 233.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 218.05 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 267.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.65% from the latest reported closing price of 204.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kardex. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KARN is 0.33%, an increase of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 1,040K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 213K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARN by 7.56% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 116K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARN by 9.17% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 90K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARN by 23.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARN by 19.55% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 53K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARN by 12.39% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.