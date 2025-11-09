Kardex Holding (KRDXF) Price Target Increased by 48.50% to 455.85

The average one-year price target for Kardex Holding (OTCPK:KRDXF) has been revised to $455.85 / share. This is an increase of 48.50% from the prior estimate of $306.97 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $440.16 to a high of $486.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.95% from the latest reported closing price of $285.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kardex Holding. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRDXF is 0.32%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRDXF by 46.19% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 84K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRDXF by 17.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRDXF by 21.44% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRDXF by 20.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 45K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

