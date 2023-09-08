Karat Packaging Slides; Prices 1 Mln Secondary Offering

(RTTNews) - Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) shares are declining more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of its underwritten secondary offering of 1,000,000 shares of Karat's common stock by certain members of the Company's management team at a price of $21.00 per share.

The offering is expected to close on September 12. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

Currently, shares are at $20.83, down 17.50 percent from the previous close of $25.25 on a volume of 219,048.

