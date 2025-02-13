Karat Packaging Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.45 per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. announces a quarterly dividend increase to $0.45 per share, payable February 28, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Karat Packaging Inc. has announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share, up from $0.40 per share, reflecting the company's financial growth. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2025. Karat Packaging specializes in manufacturing and distributing disposable foodservice products for restaurants and foodservice establishments in the U.S., offering a variety of items including containers, tableware, and eco-friendly options under its Karat Earth® line. The company also provides custom solutions in product development, design, and logistics.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share signifies the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders, reflecting financial stability and confidence in future performance.

The increase in the dividend from $0.40 to $0.45 per share indicates positive financial growth and a strong cash flow position for the company.

This press release enhances investor confidence, potentially attracting new investors looking for stable dividend-paying stocks.

Potential Negatives

The increase in the dividend might indicate that the company has fewer growth opportunities and is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over reinvestment in the business.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend amount for Karat Packaging?

The new quarterly dividend for Karat Packaging is $0.45 per share.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on or about February 28, 2025.

What was the previous quarterly dividend amount?

The previous quarterly dividend amount was $0.40 per share.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Stockholders of record as of February 24, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

What products does Karat Packaging manufacture?

Karat Packaging manufactures disposable foodservice products, including containers, bags, tableware, and eco-friendly items.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

CHINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) (the “Company” or “Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on the Company’s common stock, reflecting an increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.





The dividend is payable on or about February 28, 2025, to the stockholders of record as of February 24, 2025.







About Karat Packaging Inc.







Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at



www.karatpackaging.com



.







