Karat Packaging Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

Karat Packaging Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call for investors.

Karat Packaging Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 after the market closes on August 7, 2025, and will hold an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET on the same day. Interested parties can join the call using designated phone numbers or access a webcast available for about a year. Karat Packaging specializes in environmentally friendly disposable foodservice products used by restaurants across the U.S., offering a range of items from containers and tableware to customized solutions. For more information, visit their website.

Karat Packaging Inc. is set to provide its 2025 second quarter financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled investor conference call presents an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership, enhancing investor relations.

The focus on environmentally friendly products through the Karat Earth® line highlights the company's commitment to sustainability, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and businesses.

None

$KRT Insider Trading Activity

$KRT insiders have traded $KRT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN YU (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862,500 shares for an estimated $23,287,500 .

. MARVIN CHENG (VP-Manufacturing, Secy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862,500 shares for an estimated $23,287,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $KRT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHINO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2025 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call on the same day.











Call Date:







Thursday, August 7, 2025











Time:







2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET











Phone:







877-418-4045 (domestic); 412-317-6745 (international)











Conference ID:







Karat Packaging Inc.











Webcast:







Accessible at



https://irkarat.com/events-presentations/



; archive available for approximately one year























About Karat Packaging Inc.







Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at



www.karatpackaging.com



.







Investor Relations and Media Contacts:











PondelWilkinson Inc.





Judy Lin or Roger Pondel





310-279-5980







ir@karatpackaging.com





