Karat Packaging Inc. to Announce 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Karat Packaging Inc. will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, with an investor call scheduled.

Quiver AI Summary

Karat Packaging Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly disposable foodservice products, announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2025 on May 8, 2025, after market close. The company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET on the same day, accessible via a phone line and a webcast. Karat's product lineup includes various foodservice items such as containers, tableware, and cutlery, with a focus on sustainable offerings through its Karat Earth® brand. The company also provides customized solutions for product development and logistics. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Karat Packaging has scheduled the release of its 2025 first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company will host an investor conference call, providing an opportunity for direct communication with stakeholders.

Karat's focus on eco-friendly products is highlighted, aligning with growing consumer demand for sustainable options in the foodservice industry.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results release may indicate a lack of confidence if the company anticipates significant negative trends or challenges in its financial performance.

There is no mention of specific financial guidance or projections for the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future outlook.

Failure to provide any detail on performance improvements or strategic initiatives could suggest stagnation or lack of growth in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will Karat Packaging release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Karat Packaging will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, after market close.

What time is the investor conference call?

The investor conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the Karat Packaging conference call?

You can access the conference call by calling 877-418-4045 domestically or 412-317-6745 internationally.

Where can I find more information about Karat Packaging's products?

More information about Karat Packaging's eco-friendly products can be found on their website at www.karatpackaging.com.

What is the Karat Earth® line?

The Karat Earth® line includes eco-friendly, disposable foodservice products made from renewable resources, focusing on sustainability.

$KRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $KRT stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHINO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2025 first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call on the same day.











Call Date:















Thursday, May 8, 2025











Time:











2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET











Phone:











877-418-4045 (domestic); 412-317-6745 (international)











Conference ID:











Karat Packaging Inc.











Webcast:















Accessible at



https://irkarat.com/events-presentations/



; archive available for approximately one year



























About Karat Packaging Inc.







Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at



www.karatpackaging.com



.







Investor Relations and Media Contacts:











PondelWilkinson Inc.





Judy Lin or Roger Pondel





310-279-5980







ir@karatpackaging.com





