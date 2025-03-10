KARAT PACKAGING Earnings Preview: Recent $KRT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KARAT PACKAGING ($KRT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $103,292,700 and earnings of $0.36 per share.
KARAT PACKAGING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of KARAT PACKAGING stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS removed 126,657 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,832,640
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 85,436 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,211,938
- ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT removed 85,097 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,203,161
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 80,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,080,287
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 78,700 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,381,462
- UBS GROUP AG added 66,300 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,006,238
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 43,740 shares (+108.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,323,572
