Karat Packaging Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 1.50 Mln Shares At $27.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) announced the pricing of its underwritten secondary offering of 1.50 million shares of Karats common stock by certain members of the company's management team at a price of $27.00 per share.

The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of Karats common stock from the Selling Stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company noted that it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

