Karabakh Armenians agree to сeasefire after Azerbaijan offensive - Ifax

Credit: REUTERS/AZERI DEFENCE MINISTRY

September 20, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Separatist Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire proposed by Russian peacekeepers after suffering a series of battlefield setbacks at the hands of the Azerbaijani army, the Interfax news agency reported.

According to Interfax, the ceasefire agreement means the separatist forces will have to disband and withdraw all heavy weaponry.

