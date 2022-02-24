KAR Sells ADESA Auction Business To Carvana

(RTTNews) - Pre-owned car seller company, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has agreed to acquire ADESA US auction business by KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) for a reported fee of $2.2 billion.

ADESA US one of the biggest vehicle auction companies in the country with 56 sites. According to the company statement, JP Morgan Chase is going to fund the deal. Carvana will keep ADESA in its present shape to operate and grow.

Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO said. "We are thrilled to welcome ADESA U.S. to the Carvana family. Together with Carvana's existing operations, ADESA U.S.'s nationwide infrastructure network and robust, highly profitable business will accelerate Carvana's progress toward becoming the largest and most profitable automotive retailer."

The details of the deal were not shared. The stock has jumped 76% to 24.10 , up $10.41 during the aftermarket session. The stock opened at $13.16 in the morning and closed at $13.69 on the bell.

