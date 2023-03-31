KAR Global Appoints Michael Kestner As New Chairman

(RTTNews) - KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR), an operator of digital platform for used vehicles, said on Friday that it has appointed its lead Independent Director Michael Kestner as new Chairman with effect from April 1. The appointment follows the retirement of Jim Hallett as the company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board while retaining his role as director.

