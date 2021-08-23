KAR Auction Services To Acquire CARWAVE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) has agreed to acquire CARWAVE Holdings LLC, an online dealer-to-dealer marketplace, in a deal valued at $450 million. CARWAVE currently serves a network of franchise and independent dealers across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Texas.

"CARWAVE's asset-light, technology-forward business model, with approximately 100,000 vehicles sold over the past 12 months, will enable us to continue driving innovation, achieve immediate profitability across our dealer-to-dealer offerings and enhance our position in the highly competitive dealer-to-dealer space," said Peter Kelly, CEO of KAR Global.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.